THOUGHT OF THE DAY
“It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome.” — William James
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 17, the 199th day of 2020. There are 167 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 17, 1944, during World War II, 320 men, two-thirds of them African-Americans, were killed when a pair of ammunition ships exploded at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine in California.
10 YEARS AGO
Federal authorities in Puerto Rico arrested alleged drug kingpin JOSE FIGUEROA AGOSTO after a decade-long chase through the Caribbean.
ON THIS DATE
In 1918, Russia’s Czar Nicholas II and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks.
In 1945, following Nazi Germany’s surrender, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill began meeting at Potsdam in the final Allied summit of World War II.
In 1981, 114 people were killed when a pair of suspended walkways above the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel collapsed during a tea dance.
In 1997, Woolworth Corp. announced it was closing its 400 remaining five-and-dime stores across the country, ending 117 years in business.
In 2009, former CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite died in New York at 92.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Donald Sutherland is 85.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 73.
Actress Lucie Arnaz is 69.
Actor David Hasselhoff is 68.
Television producer Mark Burnett is 60.
Country singer Craig Morgan is 56.
Actress Bitty Schram is 52.
Singer JC (PM Dawn) is 49.
Country singer Luke Bryan is 44.
Actress Billie Lourd is 28.
