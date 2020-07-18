THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you want to succeed you should strike out on new paths, rather than travel the worn paths of accepted success.” — John D. Rockefeller
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 18, the 200th day of 2020. There are 166 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 18, 2013, Detroit, which was once the very symbol of American industrial might, became the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy, its finances ravaged and its neighborhoods hollowed out by a long, slow decline in population and auto manufacturing.
10 YEARS AGO
Pakistan and Afghanistan sealed a landmark trade deal in the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who pushed the two neighbors to step up civilian cooperation and work together against al-Qaida and the Taliban.
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, comedian Red Skelton was born in Vincennes, Ind.
In 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.
In 1940, Eleanor Roosevelt spoke to the Democratic National Convention at Chicago Stadium, becoming the first presidential spouse to address such a gathering.
In 1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; some time later, Kennedy’s car went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.
In 1986, the world got its first look at the wreckage of the RMS Titanic resting on the ocean floor as videotape of the British luxury liner, which sank in 1912, was released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Brolin is 80.
Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 80.
Singer Martha Reeves is 79.
Singer Ricky Skaggs is 66.
Actress Audrey Landers is 64.
Actress Anne-Marie Johnson is 60.
Talk show host-actress Wendy Williams is 56.
Actor Vin Diesel is 53.
Actress Kristen Bell is 40.
Actress PRIYANKA CHOPRA is 38.
