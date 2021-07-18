TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 18, the 199th day of 2021. There are 166 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 18, 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.
10 YEARS AGO
Gen. David Petraeus handed over command of American and coalition forces in Afghanistan to Gen. John Allen as he left to take over the Central Intelligence Agency.
ON THIS DATE
In 1940, the Democratic National Convention at Chicago Stadium nominated President Franklin D. Roosevelt (who was monitoring the proceedings at the White House) for an unprecedented third term in office; earlier in the day, Eleanor Roosevelt spoke to the convention, becoming the first presidential spouse to address such a gathering.
In 1964, nearly a week of rioting erupted in New York’s Harlem neighborhood following the fatal police shooting of a Black teenager, James Powell, two days earlier.
In 1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; Kennedy’s car later went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.
In 1976, 14-year-old Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci, competing at the Montreal Olympics, received the first-ever perfect score of 10 with her routine on uneven parallel bars. (Comaneci would go on to receive six more 10s in Montreal.)
In 2005, an unrepentant Eric Rudolph was sentenced in Birmingham, Alabama, to life in prison for an abortion clinic bombing that killed an off-duty police officer and maimed a nurse.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Brolin is 81.
Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 81.
Singer Ricky Skaggs is 67.
Actor Anne-Marie Johnson is 61.
Actor Elizabeth McGovern is 60.
Actor VIN DIESEL is 54.
Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 50.
Actor Kristen Bell is 41.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is 39.
Actor Chace Crawford is 36.
