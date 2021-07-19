THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine – and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, JULY 19, the 200th day of 2021. There are 165 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Neil Armstrong

These are sketches of Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Neil Armstrong, Edwin Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, July 19, 1969. The sketches are by AP artist Dick Hodgins Jr. (AP Photo/Dick Hodgins Jr.)

On July 19, 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon.

10 YEARS AGO

Summoned by British lawmakers to answer for a phone hacking and bribery scandal at one of his tabloids, media mogul Rupert Murdoch told a parliamentary committee hearing he was humbled and ashamed, but accepted no responsibility for wrongdoing.

ON THIS DATE

In 1961, TWA became the first airline to begin showing regularly scheduled in-flight movies as it presented “By Love Possessed” to first-class passengers on a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

In 1980, the Moscow Summer Olympics began, minus dozens of nations that were boycotting the games because of the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan.

In 1989, 111 people were killed when United Air Lines Flight 232, a DC-10 which sustained the uncontained failure of its tail engine and the loss of hydraulic systems, crashed while making an emergency landing at Sioux City, Iowa; 185 other people survived.

In 1990, baseball’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, was sentenced in Cincinnati to five months in prison for tax evasion.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a policy allowing homosexuals to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.”

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Jared Padalecki Assault

FILE – In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Jared Padalecki arrives at a screening of “Supernatural” during the 35th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles. Court documents show that Padalecki is accused of assaulting two employees at a downtown Austin, Texas bar he owns. An arrest affidavit says officers arrived at the bar early Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Padalecki has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Vikki Carr is 81.

Country singer-musician Commander Cody is 77.

Actor Beverly Archer is 73.

Actor Peter Barton is 65.

Actor Anthony Edwards is 59.

Actor Erin Cummings is 44.

TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 43.

Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 41.

Actor JARED PADALECKI is 39.

Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 37.

