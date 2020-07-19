THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"True wisdom comes to each of us when we realize how little we understand about life, ourselves, and the world around us." — Socrates
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 19, the 201st day of 2020. There are 165 days left in the year.
On July 19, 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a policy allowing homosexuals to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.”
The Agriculture Department pressured Shirley Sherrod, an administrator in Georgia, to resign after a conservative website posted video it claimed showed her making racist remarks. (After reviewing the entire video, the White House ended up apologizing to Sherrod.)
In 1944, the Democratic national convention convened in Chicago with the nomination of President Franklin D. Roosevelt considered a certainty.
In 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon.
In 1985, Christa McAuliffe of New Hampshire was chosen to be the first school teacher to ride aboard the space shuttle. (McAuliffe and six other crew members died when the Challenger exploded shortly after liftoff in January 1986.)
In 1990, baseball’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, was sentenced in Cincinnati to five months in prison for tax evasion.
In 2014, actor James Garner of "The Rockford Files" and many other television shows and westerns, 86, died in Los Angeles.
Actress Beverly Archer is 72.
Actor Peter Barton is 64.
Actor Anthony Edwards is 58.
Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 46.
Actor BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH is 44.
Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 40.
Actor Jared Padalecki is 38.
Actor Trai Byers is 37.
Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 34.
Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 30.
