THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Love looks through a telescope; envy, through a microscope.” — Josh Billings
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 2, the 183rd day of 2021. There are 182 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 2, 2018, rescue divers in Thailand found 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had been trapped by flooding as they explored a cave more than a week earlier.
10 YEARS AGO
Petra Kvitova beat Maria Sharapova 6-3, 6-4 to become the first left-handed woman to win the Wimbledon title since Martina Navratilova in 1990.
ON THIS DATE
In 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)
In 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
In 1961, author Ernest Hemingway shot himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.
In 1982, Larry Walters of San Pedro, California, used a lawn chair equipped with 45 helium-filled weather balloons to rise to an altitude of 16,000 feet; he landed eight miles away in Long Beach.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 92.
Actor Robert Ito is 90.
Actor Polly Holliday is 84.
Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 84.
Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 74.
Rock musician Roy Bittan (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 72.
Actor-model Jerry Hall is 65.
Actor Jimmy McNichol is 60.
Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 42.
Actor LINDSAY LOHAN is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.