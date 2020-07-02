THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.” — Lyndon B. Johnson
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 2, the 184th day of 2020. There are 182 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 2, 1881, President JAMES A. GARFIELD was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)
10 YEARS AGO
Gen. David Petraeus arrived in Afghanistan to assume command of U.S. and NATO forces after his predecessor, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, was fired for intemperate remarks he’d made about Obama administration figures in Rolling Stone magazine.
ON THIS DATE
In 1566, French astrologer, physician and professed prophesier Nostradamus died in Salon.
In 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
In 1961, author Ernest Hemingway shot himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.
In 1987, 18 Mexican immigrants were found dead inside a locked boxcar near Sierra Blanca, Texas, in what authorities called a botched smuggling attempt; a 19th man survived.
In 2018, rescue divers in Thailand found 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had been trapped by flooding as they explored a cave more than a week earlier.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 91.
Actress Polly Holliday is 83.
Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 83.
Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 73.
Actress-model Jerry Hall is 64.
Actor Jimmy McNichol is 59.
Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 55.
Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 41.
Actress LINDSAY LOHAN is 34.
