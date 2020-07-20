THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It’s your outlook on life that counts. If you take yourself lightly and don’t take yourself too seriously, pretty soon you can find the humor in our everyday lives. And sometimes it can be a lifesaver.” — Betty White
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 20, the 202nd day of 2020. There are 164 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 20, 1969, astronauts NEIL ARMSTRONG and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.
10 YEARS AGO
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted almost totally along party lines, 13-6, to approve ELENA KAGAN to be the Supreme Court’s fourth female justice.
ON THIS DATE
In 1960, a pair of Polaris missiles were fired from the submerged USS George Washington off Cape Canaveral, Fla., at a target more than 1,100 miles away.
In 1965, the Bob Dylan single “Like a Rolling Stone” was released by Columbia Records.
In 1968, the first International Special Olympics Summer Games, organized by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, were held at Soldier Field in Chicago.
In 1993, White House deputy counsel Vincent Foster Jr., 48, was found shot to death in a park near Washington, D.C.; his death was ruled a suicide.
In 2012, gunman James Holmes opened fire inside a crowded movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, during a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises,” killing 12 people and wounding 70 others. (Holmes was later convicted of murder and attempted murder, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 76.
Singer Kim Carnes is 75.
Rock musician Carlos Santana is 73.
Actress Donna Dixon is 63.
Country singer Radney Foster is 61.
Actor Reed Diamond is 53.
Actress SANDRA OH is 49.
Singer Elliott Yamin (American Idol) is 42.
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 40.
Dancer-singer-actress Julianne Hough is 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.