THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"The will to succeed is important, but what's more important is the will to prepare." — Bobby Knight

TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, JULY 21, the 203rd day of 2020. There are 163 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Moon Landing 50 Years

This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Tranquility Base and the U.S. flag from a window on the Lunar Module as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin prepare for liftoff from the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)

On July 21, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin blasted off from the moon aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module for docking with the command module.

10 YEARS AGO

A triumphant President BARACK OBAMA signed into law the most sweeping overhaul of U.S. lending and high finance rules since the 1930s.

ON THIS DATE

In 1925, the so-called "Monkey Trial" ended in Dayton, Tennessee, with JOHN T. SCOPES found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (The conviction was later overturned on a technicality.)

In 1980, draft registration began in the United States for 19- and 20-year-old men.

In 1998, astronaut Alan Shepard died in Monterey, California, at age 74; actor Robert Young died in Westlake Village, California, at age 91.

In 1999, Navy divers found and recovered the bodies of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, in the wreckage of Kennedy’s plane in the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard.

In 2011, the 30-year-old space shuttle program ended as Atlantis landed at Cape Canaveral, Florida, after the 135th shuttle flight.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Brandi Chastain

Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain holds her medal as she addresses the audience at the 13th Annual California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The two-time Women’s World Cup soccer champion and Olympic gold medalist was born and raised in San Jose. (Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 72.

Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 72.

Soccer player BRANDI CHASTAIN is 52.

Actress Alysia Reiner is 50.

Country singer Paul Brandt is 48.

Actress Ali Landry is 47.

Actor Josh Hartnett is 42.

Country singer Brad Mates (Emerson Drive) is 42.

Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 40.

Singer Blake Lewis ("American Idol") is 39.

