THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"The will to succeed is important, but what's more important is the will to prepare." — Bobby Knight
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 21, the 203rd day of 2020. There are 163 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 21, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin blasted off from the moon aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module for docking with the command module.
10 YEARS AGO
A triumphant President BARACK OBAMA signed into law the most sweeping overhaul of U.S. lending and high finance rules since the 1930s.
ON THIS DATE
In 1925, the so-called "Monkey Trial" ended in Dayton, Tennessee, with JOHN T. SCOPES found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (The conviction was later overturned on a technicality.)
In 1980, draft registration began in the United States for 19- and 20-year-old men.
In 1998, astronaut Alan Shepard died in Monterey, California, at age 74; actor Robert Young died in Westlake Village, California, at age 91.
In 1999, Navy divers found and recovered the bodies of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, in the wreckage of Kennedy’s plane in the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard.
In 2011, the 30-year-old space shuttle program ended as Atlantis landed at Cape Canaveral, Florida, after the 135th shuttle flight.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 72.
Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 72.
Soccer player BRANDI CHASTAIN is 52.
Actress Alysia Reiner is 50.
Country singer Paul Brandt is 48.
Actress Ali Landry is 47.
Actor Josh Hartnett is 42.
Country singer Brad Mates (Emerson Drive) is 42.
Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 40.
Singer Blake Lewis ("American Idol") is 39.
