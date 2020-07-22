THOUGHT OF THE DAY
Believe that life is worth living and your belief will help create the fact. — William James
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, the 204th day of 2020. There are 162 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 22, 1862, President ABRAHAM LINCOLN presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
10 YEARS AGO
President HUGO CHAVEZ severed Venezuela’s diplomatic relations with neighboring Colombia over claims he was harboring leftist guerrillas.
ON THIS DATE
In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”
In 1957, Walter “Fred” Morrison applied for a patent for a “flying toy” which became known as the Frisbee.
In 1967, American author, historian and poet Carl Sandburg died at his North Carolina home at age 89.
In 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).
In 2011, Anders Breivik, a self-described “militant nationalist,” massacred 69 people at a Norwegian island youth retreat after detonating a bomb in nearby Oslo that killed eight others in the nation’s worst violence since World War II.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Louise Fletcher is 86.
Game show host Alex Trebek is 80.
Actor DANNY GLOVER is 74.
Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 73.
Rock singer Don Henley is 73.
Actor John Leguizamo is 60.
Actor-comedian David Spade is 56.
Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley is 43.
Actress Selena Gomez is 28.
Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.