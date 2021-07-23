TODAY IS
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 23, 2003, Massachusetts’ attorney general issued a report saying clergy members and others in the Boston Archdiocese probably had sexually abused more than 1,000 people over a period of six decades.
10 YEARS AGO
Singer Amy Winehouse, 27, was found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning. Retired Army Gen. John Shalikashvili, the first foreign-born chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died at Madigan Army Medical Center near Tacoma, Washington, at age 75. Nguyen Cao Ky, 80, the flamboyant former air force general who’d ruled South Vietnam for two years during the Vietnam war, died in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A bullet train crash in southern China claimed 40 lives.
ON THIS DATE:
• In 1958, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II named the first four women to peerage in the House of Lords.
• In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors, 7-year-old Myca Dinh Le and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen, were killed when a helicopter crashed on top of them during filming of a Vietnam War scene for “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” (Director John Landis and four associates were later acquitted of manslaughter charges.)
• In 1990, President George H.W. Bush announced his choice of Judge David Souter of New Hampshire to succeed the retiring Justice William J. Brennan on the U.S. Supreme Court.
• In 1997, the search for Andrew Cunanan, the suspected killer of designer Gianni Versace and others, ended as police found his body on a houseboat in Miami Beach, an apparent suicide.
• In 2006, Tiger Woods became the first player since Tom Watson in 1982-83 to win consecutive British Open titles.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
• Actor Ronny Cox is 83.
• Rock singer David Essex is 74.
• Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 71.
• Actor Woody Harrelson is 60.
• Rock musician Slash is 56.
• Country singer Alison Krauss is 50.
• Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 49.
• Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 48.
• Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 48.
• Country singer Danielle Bradbery ("The Voice") is 25.
