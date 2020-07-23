THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.’” — Muhammad Ali
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 23, the 205th day of 2020. There are 161 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 23, 1829, William Austin Burt received a patent for his “typographer,” a forerunner of the typewriter.
10 YEARS AGO
The Office of Management and Budget predicted the budget deficit would reach a record $1.47 trillion in the current fiscal year. (The actual figure for fiscal 2010 turned out to be $1.29 trillion.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1885, Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president of the United States, died in Mount McGregor, New York, at age 63.
In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents that escalated into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people, mostly Blacks, were killed.
In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors, 7-year-old Myca Dinh Le and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen, were killed when a helicopter crashed on top of them during filming of a Vietnam War scene for “Twilight Zone: The Movie.”
In 1997, the search for Andrew Cunanan, the suspected killer of designer Gianni Versace and others, ended as police found his body on a houseboat in Miami Beach, an apparent suicide.
In 2011, singer Amy Winehouse, 27, was found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ronny Cox is 82.
Rock singer David Essex is 73.
Singer-songwriter John Hall is 72.
Actor WOODY HARRELSON is 59.
Actor Eriq Lasalle is 58.
Rock musician Slash is 55.
Country singer Alison Krauss is 49.
Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 48.
Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 47.
Actor Shane McRae is 43.
