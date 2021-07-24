TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 24, the 205th day of 2021. There are 160 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 24, 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.
10 YEARS AGO
Cadel Evans won the Tour de France, becoming the first Australian champion in cycling’s greatest race.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1847, Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley in present-day Utah.
In 1858, Republican senatorial candidate Abraham Lincoln formally challenged Democrat Stephen A. Douglas to a series of political debates; the result was seven face-to-face encounters.
In 1862, Martin Van Buren, the eighth president of the United States, and the first to have been born a U.S. citizen, died at age 79 in Kinderhook, New York, the town where he was born in 1782.
In 1952, President Harry S. Truman announced a settlement in a 53-day steel strike. The Gary Cooper western “High Noon” had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor John Aniston is 88.
Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 85.
Comedian Gallagher is 75.
Actor Lynda Carter is 70.
Country singer Pam Tillis is 64.
Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 58.
Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 57.
Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 52.
Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 52.
TV personality Bindi Irwin is 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.