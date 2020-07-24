THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something.” — John Lewis
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 24, the 206th day of 2020. There are 160 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 24, 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President RICHARD NIXON had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.
10 YEARS AGO
A stampede inside a tunnel crowded with techno music fans left 21 people dead and more than 500 injured at the famed Love Parade festival in western Germany.
ON THIS DATE
In 1847, Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley in present-day Utah.
In 1862, Martin Van Buren, the eighth president of the United States, and the first to have been born a U.S. citizen, died at age 79 in Kinderhook, New York, the town where he was born in 1782.
In 1915, the SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River; an estimated 844 people died in the disaster.
In 1980, comedian-actor Peter Sellers died in London at 54.
In 2002, nine coal miners became trapped in a flooded tunnel of the Quecreek Mine in western Pennsylvania; the story ended happily 77 hours later with the rescue of all nine.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Gallagher is 74.
Actress Lynda Carter (“Wonder Woman”) is 69.
Country singer Pam Tillis is 63.
Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 57.
Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 56.
Actress-singer KRISTIN CHENOWETH is 52.
Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 51.
Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 51.
Actress Rose Byrne is 41.
Actress Anna Paquin is 38.
