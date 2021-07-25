TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 25, the 206th day of 2021. There are 159 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 25, 2000, a New York-bound Air France Concorde crashed outside Paris shortly after takeoff, killing all 109 people on board and four people on the ground; it was the first-ever crash of the supersonic jet.
10 YEARS AGO
The NFL Players Association executive board and 32 team reps voted unanimously to approve the terms of a deal to end a 4 1/2-month lockout.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1866, Ulysses S. Grant was named General of the Army of the United States, the first officer to hold the rank.
In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.
In 1956, the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed. (The Andrea Doria capsized and sank the following morning.)
In 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as The Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the U.S. Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural Black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.
In 2019, President Donald Trump had a second phone call with the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he solicited Zelenskyy’s help in gathering potentially damaging information about former Vice President Joe Biden; that night, a staff member at the White House Office of Management and Budget signed a document that officially put military aid for Ukraine on hold.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 70.
Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 66.
Model-actor Iman is 66.
Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 62.
Actor-singer Bobbie Eakes is 60.
Actor Katherine Kelly Lang is 60.
Actor Matt LeBlanc is 54.
Actor James Lafferty is (“One Tree Hill”) 36.
Actor Linsey Godfrey is 33.
Actor Pierce Gagnon is 16.
