THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"I believe the world is one big family, and we need to help each other." — Jet Li
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 26, the 208th day of 2020. There are 158 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 26, 1971, Apollo 15 was launched from Cape Kennedy on America’s fourth successful manned mission to the moon.
10 YEARS AGO
A U.N.-backed tribunal sentenced the Khmer Rouge’s chief jailer, KAING GUEK EAV, to 35 years for overseeing the deaths of up to 16,000 people in Cambodia, with 16 years shaved off for time already served, reducing his sentence to 19 years. A Spanish man who’d undergone the world’s first full face transplant appeared before TV cameras; the 31-year-old, identified only as “Oscar,” thanked his doctors and the family of the donor. Matt Garza pitched the first no-hitter in Tampa Bay Rays history, beating the Detroit Tigers 5-0.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In 1992, singer Mary Wells died in Los Angeles at age 49.
In 2002, the Republican-led House voted, 295-132, to create an enormous Homeland Security Department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.
In 2017, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he would not “accept or allow” transgender people to serve in the U.S. military. (After a legal battle, the Defense Department approved a new policy requiring most individuals to serve in their birth gender.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Colbert is 89.
Rock star Mick Jagger is 77.
Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 71.
Actress Susan George is 70.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 64.
Actress SANDRA BULLOCK is 56.
Actor Jason Statham is 53.
TV host Chris Harrison is 49.
Actress Kate Beckinsale is 47.
Actress Monica Raymund ("Chicago Fire") is 34.
