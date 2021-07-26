THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Laughter is the closest distance between two people." —Victor Borge
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 26, the 207th day of 2021. There are 158 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 26, 1953, Fidel Castro began his revolt against Fulgencio Batista with an unsuccessful attack on an army barracks in eastern Cuba. (Castro ousted Batista in 1959.)
10 YEARS AGO
The White House threatened to veto emergency House legislation that aimed to avert a threatened national default. Democratic Rep. David Wu of Oregon announced he would resign amid the political fallout from an 18-year-old woman’s allegations of an unwanted sexual encounter with him, charges that Wu denied.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In 2006, in a dramatic turnaround from her first murder trial, Andrea Yates was found not guilty by reason of insanity by a Houston jury in the bathtub drownings of her five children; she was committed to a state mental hospital.
In 2013, Ariel Castro, the man who’d imprisoned three women in his Cleveland home, subjecting them to a decade of rapes and beatings, pleaded guilty to 937 counts in a deal to avoid the death penalty. (Castro later committed suicide in prison.)
In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock star Mick Jagger is 78.
Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 72.
Actor Susan George is 71.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 65.
Actor Kevin Spacey is 62.
Actor Sandra Bullock is 57.
TV host Chris Harrison is 50.
Actor KATE BECKINSALE is 48.
Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 44.
Actor Elizabeth Gillies is 28.
