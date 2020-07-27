THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” —Thomas A. Edison
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 27, the 209th day of 2020. There are 157 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 27, 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President RICHARD NIXON, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.
10 YEARS AGO
BP announced that its much-criticized chief executive, Tony Hayward, would be replaced by Robert Dudley as the company reported a record quarterly loss and set aside $32.2 billion to cover the costs of the massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
ON THIS DATE
In 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army’s first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Virginia, for one hour and 12 minutes.
In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
In 1976, Air Force veteran Ray Brennan became the first person to die of so-called “Legionnaire’s Disease” following an American Legion convention in Philadelphia.
In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)
In 2003, comedian Bob Hope died in Toluca Lake, Calif. at age 100.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV producer Norman Lear is 98.
Actor John Pleshette is 78.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 72.
Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 53.
Actor Julian McMahon is 52.
Comedian Maya Rudolph is 48.
Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 46.
Former MLB All-Star ALEX RODRIGUEZ is 45.
Actor Seamus Dever is 44.
Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 43.
