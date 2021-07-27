TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 27, the 208th day of 2021. There are 157 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 27, 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)
10 YEARS AGO
A Russian space official (Vitaly Davydov) said that once the mammoth International Space Station was no longer needed, it would be sent into the Pacific Ocean.
ON THIS DATE
In 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army’s first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Virginia, for one hour and 12 minutes.
In 1921, Canadian researcher Frederick Banting and his assistant, Charles Best, succeeded in isolating the hormone insulin at the University of Toronto.
In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.
In 1981, 6-year-old Adam Walsh was abducted from a department store in Hollywood, Florida, and was later murdered. (His father, John Walsh, became a well-known crime victims’ advocate.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV producer Norman Lear is 99.
Actor John Pleshette is 79.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 73.
Singer Maureen McGovern is 72.
Comedian Bill Engvall is 64.
Comedian MAYA RUDOLPH is 49.
Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 47.
Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 46.
Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 44.
Golfer Jordan Spieth is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.