THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Laziness may appear attractive, but work gives satisfaction.” — Anne Frank
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 28, the 209th day of 2021. There are 156 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 28, 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.
10 YEARS AGO
The body of the military chief of the Libyan rebels’ National Transitional Council, Abdel-Fattah Younis, was found dumped outside Benghazi along with those of two top aides.
ON THIS DATE
In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren’t scheduled to receive until 1945.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.
In 1984, the Los Angeles Summer Olympics opened.
In 1995, a jury in Union, South Carolina, rejected the death penalty for Susan Smith, sentencing her to life in prison for drowning her two young sons (Smith will be eligible for parole in 2024).
In 2015, Tom Brady’s four-game suspension for his role in using underinflated footballs during the AFC championship game was upheld by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Darryl Hickman is 90.
Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 78.
“Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 76.
Singer Jonathan Edwards is 75.
TV producer Dick Ebersol is 74.
Actor Sally Struthers is 74.
Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 64.
Actor Lori Loughlin is 57.
Actor ELIZABETH BERKLEY is 49.
Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.