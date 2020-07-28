THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"You have enemies? Good. That means you've stood up for something, sometime in your life." — Winston Churchill
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 28, the 210th day of 2020. There are 156 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 28, 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. District Judge SUSAN BOLTON put most of Arizona’s toughest-in-the-nation immigration law on hold just hours before it was to take effect. (In September 2012, Bolton ruled that police could enforce the so-called “show me your papers” provision of the law.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1929, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis was born in Southampton, N.Y.
In 1945, the U.S. Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89-2.
In 1984, the Los Angeles Summer Olympics opened.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Philadelphia, where she cast herself as a unifier for divided times as well as an experienced leader steeled for a volatile world while aggressively challenging Republican Donald Trump’s ability to lead.
In 2017, the Senate voted 51-49 to reject Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s last-ditch effort to dismantle President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul with a trimmed-down bill. John McCain, who was about to begin treatments for a brain tumor, joined two other GOP senators in voting against the repeal effort.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 77.
"Garfield" creator Jim Davis is 75.
Actress Sally Struthers is 73.
Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 66.
Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 63.
Actress Lori Loughlin is 56.
Actress Elizabeth Berkley is 48.
Country musician Todd Anderson (Heartland) is 45.
Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 44.
Rapper SOULJA BOY is 30.
