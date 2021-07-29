THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“With the past, I have nothing to do; nor with the future. I live now.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 29, the 210th day of 2021. There are 155 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 29, 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
10 YEARS AGO
Norway began burying the dead, a week after an anti-Muslim extremist killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage.
ON THIS DATE
In 1890, artist Vincent van Gogh, 37, died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Auvers-sur-Oise, France.
In 1965, The Beatles’ second feature film, “Help!,” had its world premiere in London.
In 1967, an accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin resulted in a fire and explosions that killed 134 servicemen. (Among the survivors was future Arizona senator John McCain, a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who narrowly escaped with his life.)
In 1974, singer Cass Elliot died in a London hotel room at age 32.
In 1981, Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. (The couple divorced in 1996.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Fuller is 88.
Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 85.
Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 75.
Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 72.
Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 68.
Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 68.
Actor Alexandra Paul is 58.
Country singer Martina McBride is 55.
Country singer-songwriter James Otto is 48.
Actor JOSH RADNOR is 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.