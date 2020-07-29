THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is easier to find men who will volunteer to die, than to find those who are willing to endure pain with patience.” — Julius Caesar
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, the 211th day of 2020. There are 155 days left in the year.
On July 29, 1975, President Gerald R. Ford became the first U.S. president to visit the site of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland.
Army Spc. BRADLEY (now CHELSEA) MANNING was flown from a detention facility in Kuwait to the Marine Corps brig in Quantico, Virginia, to await trial on charges of giving military secrets to WikiLeaks.
In 1957, Jack Paar made his debut as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”
In 1965, The Beatles’ second feature film, “Help!,” had its world premiere in London.
In 1967, an accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin resulted in a fire and explosions that killed 134 servicemen.
In 1981, Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. (The couple divorced in 1996.)
In 1994, abortion opponent Paul Hill shot and killed Dr. John Bayard Britton and Britton’s bodyguard, James H. Barrett, outside the Ladies Center clinic in Pensacola, Florida. (Hill was executed in Sept. 2003.)
Actor Robert Fuller is 87.
Documentary maker Ken Burns is 67.
Style guru TIM GUNN is 67.
Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 67.
Country singer Martina McBride is 54.
Actor Ato Essandoh is 48.
Actor Wil Wheaton is 48.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 47.
ctor Josh Radnor is 46.
Actress Kaitlyn Black is 37.
