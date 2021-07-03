THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“To find out what one is fitted to do, and to secure an opportunity to do it, is the key to happiness.” — John Dewey
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 3, the 184th day of 2021. There are 181 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes shot down an Iran Air jetliner over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 people aboard.
10 YEARS AGO
Novak Djokovic won his first Wimbledon, beating defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, Gen. George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Massachusetts.
In 1913, during a 50th anniversary reunion at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Civil War veterans re-enacted Pickett’s Charge, which ended with embraces and handshakes between the former enemies.
In 1971, singer Jim Morrison of The Doors died in Paris at age 27.
In 1979, Dan White, convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting deaths of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison. (He ended up serving five years.)
In 2003, the U.S. put a $25 million bounty on Saddam Hussein, and $15 million apiece for his two sons. (The $30 million reward for Odai and Qusai Hussein went to a tipster whose information led U.S. troops to their hideout, where the brothers were killed in a gunbattle.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michael Cole (“The Mod Squad”) is 81.
Country singer Johnny Lee is 75.
Humorist Dave Barry is 74.
Actor Betty Buckley is 74.
Talk show host Montel Williams is 65.
Country singer Aaron Tippin is 63.
Actor TOM CRUISE is 59.
Actor Hunter Tylo is 59.
TV chef Sandra Lee is 55.
Actor Andrea Barber is 45.
