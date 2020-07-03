THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” — Helen Keller
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 3, the 185th day of 2020. There are 181 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 3, 1863, the three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett’s Charge.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA announced the awarding of nearly $2 billion for new solar plants that he said would create thousands of jobs.
ON THIS DATE
In 1608, the city of Quebec was founded by Samuel de Champlain.
In 1971, singer Jim Morrison of The Doors died in Paris at age 27.
In 1986, President Ronald Reagan presided over a gala ceremony in New York Harbor that saw the relighting of the renovated Statue of Liberty.
In 1988, the USS Vincennes shot down an Iran Air jetliner over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 people aboard. In 2003, the U.S. put a $25 million bounty on Saddam Hussein, and $15 million apiece for his two sons. (The $30 million reward for Odai and Qusai Hussein went to a tipster whose information led U.S. troops to their hideout, where the brothers were killed in a gunbattle.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Humorist Dave Barry is 73.
Talk show host Montel Williams is 64.
Actor Tom Cruise is 58.
Actress Connie Nielsen is 56.
TV chef Sandra Lee is 54.
Actor Patrick Wilson is 47.
Actress Elizabeth Hendrickson is 41.
Actress Olivia Munn is 40.
Rock singer-songwriter ELLE KING is 31.
Actor Grant Rosenmeyer is 29.
