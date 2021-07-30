THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.” — Albert Einstein
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 30, the 211th day of 2021. There are 154 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.
10 YEARS AGO
NATO jets bombed three Libyan state TV satellite transmitters in Tripoli, targeting a propaganda tool in Moammar Gadhafi’s fight against rebels.
ON THIS DATE
In 1908, the first round-the-world automobile race, which had begun in New York in February, ended in Paris with the drivers of the American car, a Thomas Flyer, declared the winners over teams from Germany and Italy.
In 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 out of nearly 1,200 men survived.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure making “In God We Trust” the national motto, replacing “E Pluribus Unum” (Out of many, one).
In 1975, former Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit; although presumed dead, his remains have never been found.
In 2003, President George W. Bush took personal responsibility for the first time for using discredited intelligence in his State of the Union address, but predicted he would be vindicated for going to war against Iraq.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Paul Anka is 80.
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 74.
Actor Ken Olin is 67.
Actor Delta Burke is 65.
Country singer Neal McCoy is 63.
Actor Laurence Fishburne is 60.
Actor Lisa Kudrow is 58.
Actor VIVICA A. FOX is 57.
Actor Hilary Swank is 47.
Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.