“This is the precept by which I have lived: Prepare for the worst; expect the best; and take what comes.” — Hannah Arendt

Today is SATURDAY, JULY 31, the 212th day of 2021. There are 153 days left in the year.

George H. Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev

U.S. President George H. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands after signing the START arms reduction treaty in Moscow, Wednesday, July 31, 1991. American and Soviet officials spent nine years negotiating the terms of the treaty. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko)

On July 31, 1991, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Moscow.

Ending a stalemate, President Barack Obama and congressional leaders announced an agreement on emergency legislation to avert the nation’s first-ever financial default.

In 1933, the radio series “Jack Armstrong, the All-American Boy,” made its debut on CBS radio station WBBM in Chicago.

In 1964, country singer-songwriter Jim Reeves, 40, and his manager, Dean Manuel, were killed when their private plane crashed in bad weather near Nashville.

In 1970, “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” came to an end after nearly 14 years as co-anchor Chet Huntley signed off for the last time; the broadcast was renamed “NBC Nightly News.”

In 1971, Apollo 15 crew members David Scott and James Irwin became the first astronauts to use a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.

In 2014, the death toll from the worst recorded Ebola outbreak in history surpassed 700 in West Africa.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Wesley Snipes arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Singer Lobo is 77.

Singer Gary Lewis is 76.

Actor Barry Van Dyke is 70.

Actor Alan Autry is 69.

Actor Dirk Blocker is 64.

Actor WESLEY SNIPES is 59.

Country singer Chad Brock is 58.

Author J.K. Rowling is 56.

Actor Dean Cain is 55.

Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 43.

