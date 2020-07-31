THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“A house is not a home unless it contains food and fire for the mind as well as the body.” — Benjamin Franklin

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, JULY 31, the 213th day of 2020. There are 153 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

American Revolutionary War Washington LaFayette

In this engraving made in 1874, Maj. Gen. Marquis de LaFayette and Gen. George Washington are shown at Valley Forge, date unknown. (AP Photo/T.F. Healy Collection)

On July 31, 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Marquis de Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, was made a major-general in the American Continental Army.

10 YEARS AGO

CHELSEA CLINTON married investment banker Marc Mezvinsky in the upstate New York village of Rhinebeck.

ON THIS DATE

In 1715, a fleet of Spanish ships carrying gold, silver and jewelry sank during a hurricane off the east Florida coast; of some 2,500 crew members, more than 1,000 died.

In 1964, the American space probe Ranger 7 reached the moon, transmitting pictures back to Earth before impacting the lunar surface.

In 1981, a seven-week-old Major League Baseball strike ended. In 1991, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Moscow.

In 2014, the death toll from the worst recorded Ebola outbreak in history surpassed 700 in West Africa.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Wesley Snipes

FILE - This Sept. 28, 2019 file photo shows Wesley Snipes at the LA premiere of "Dolemite is My Name" in Los Angeles. The news that another actor was cast as vampire hunter Blade came as a surprise to Wesley Snipes, who portrayed the character in three successful films, but he says’ he’s moving on. Marvel Studios announced at this summer’s Comic-Con that the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali would play the comics character in its blockbuster cinematic universe. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Susan Flannery “(Bold and The Beautiful”) is 81.

Singer Lobo is 76.

Actor Barry Van Dyke is 69.

Actor Alan Autry (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 68.

Actor Dirk Blocker is 63.

Actor Wally Kurth (“General Hospital”) is 62.

Actor WESLEY SNIPES is 58.

Author J.K. Rowling is 55.

Actor Dean Cain is 54.

Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 42.

Tags

Recommended for you