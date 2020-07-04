THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” — Ronald Reagan

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, JULY 4, the 186th day of 2020. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

U.S. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

This undated engraving shows the scene on July 4, 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was approved by the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, Pa. The document, drafted by Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Philip Livingston and Roger Sherman, announces the separation of 13 North American British colonies from Great Britain. The formal signing by 56 members of Congress began on Aug. 2. (AP Photo)

On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.

10 YEARS AGO

Gen. David Petraeus formally assumed command of the 130,000-strong international force in Afghanistan, declaring “we are in this to win.” .

ON THIS DATE

In 1802, the United States Military Academy officially opened at West Point, New York.

In 1826, 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.

In 1831, the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, died in New York City at age 73.

In 1939, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees delivered his famous farewell speech in which he called himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

In 2013, Egypt’s interim president, Adly Mansour, was sworn in following the ouster of Mohammed Morsi, the Islamist leader overthrown by the military after just one year in office.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

33rd American Cinematheque Award Honoring Charlize Theron - Arrivals

John Lloyd Young arrives at the 33rd American Cinematheque Award honoring Charlize Theron at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actress Eva Marie Saint is 96.

Actor Ed Bernard is 81.

Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 77.

Rhythm and blues musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 69.

Singer John Waite is 68.

Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 55.

Actor-singer JOHN LLOYD YOUNG is 45.

Actress Becki Newton is 42.

Actor Mo McRae is 38.

Malia Obama is 22.

