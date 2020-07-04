THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” — Ronald Reagan
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 4, the 186th day of 2020. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
10 YEARS AGO
Gen. David Petraeus formally assumed command of the 130,000-strong international force in Afghanistan, declaring “we are in this to win.” .
ON THIS DATE
In 1802, the United States Military Academy officially opened at West Point, New York.
In 1826, 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.
In 1831, the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, died in New York City at age 73.
In 1939, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees delivered his famous farewell speech in which he called himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”
In 2013, Egypt’s interim president, Adly Mansour, was sworn in following the ouster of Mohammed Morsi, the Islamist leader overthrown by the military after just one year in office.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Eva Marie Saint is 96.
Actor Ed Bernard is 81.
Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 77.
Rhythm and blues musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 69.
Singer John Waite is 68.
Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 55.
Actor-singer JOHN LLOYD YOUNG is 45.
Actress Becki Newton is 42.
Actor Mo McRae is 38.
Malia Obama is 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.