TODAY IS
Today is Sunday, July 4, the 185th day of 2021. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 4, 1976, America celebrated its bicentennial with daylong festivities; President Gerald R. Ford made stops in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Independence Hall in Philadelphia and New York, where more than 200 ships paraded up the Hudson River in Operation Sail.
TEN YEARS AGO
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez made a surprise return to his country after undergoing cancer treatment in Cuba.
ON THIS DATE
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
In 1939, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees delivered his famous farewell speech in which he called himself "the luckiest man on the face of the earth."
In 1946, the Philippines became independent of U.S. sovereignty.
In 1960, America's 50-star flag, recognizing Hawaiian statehood, was officially unfurled.
In 1995, the space shuttle Atlantis and the Russian space station Mir parted after spending five days in orbit docked together.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Eva Marie Saint is 97.
Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 78.
Singer John Waite is 69.
Actor Al Madrigal is 50.
Actor-singer JOHN LLOYD YOUNG is 46.
Actor Becki Newton is 43.
Actor Mo McRae is 39.
TV personality Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is 39.
R&B singer Melanie Fiona is 38.
Malia Obama is 23.
