THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The home is the chief school of human virtues.” — William Ellery Channing
TODAY IS
Today is Monday, July 5, the 186th day of 2021. There are 179 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 5, 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.
TEN YEARS AGO
A jury in Orlando, Florida, found Casey Anthony, 25, not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the 2008 disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.
ON THIS DATE
In 1687, Isaac Newton first published his Principia Mathematica, a three-volume work setting out his mathematical principles of natural philosophy.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act.
In 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League. In the game against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park, Doby, pinch-hitting for Bryan Stephens, struck out in his first at-bat during the seventh inning; Chicago won 6-5.
In 1954, Elvis Presley’s first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee; the song he recorded was “That’s All Right.”
In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Wimbledon singles title as he defeated Jimmy Connors, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 73.
Rock star Huey Lewis is 71.
Actor Edie Falco is 58.
Rapper RZA is 52.
Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 41.
Actor Ryan Hansen is 40.
Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 39.
Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 36.
Actor Jason Dolley is 30.
California Angels pitcher and designated hitter SHOHEI OHTANI is 27.
