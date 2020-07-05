THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"He who learns but does not think, is lost! He who thinks but does not learn is in great danger" — Confucius

TODAY IS ...

Today is Sunday, July 5, the 187th day of 2020. There are 179 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

LARRY DOBY

Larry Doby, first black in the American League, poses proudly in his Cleveland Indians uniform in the dugout in Comiskey Park in Chicago, Ill., on July 5, 1947. (AP Photo)

On July 5, 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League. In the game against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park, Doby, pinch-hitting for Bryan Stephens, struck out in his first at-bat during the seventh inning; Chicago won 6-5.

TEN YEARS AGO

Israel eased its blockade of Hamas-ruled Gaza to allow virtually all consumer goods; the move was welcomed by the White House, but Gaza business leaders and rights activists said the measures were far short of what Gaza needed. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1946, the bikini, created by Louis Reard, was modeled by Micheline Bernardini during a poolside fashion show in Paris.

In 1948, Britain's National Health Service Act went into effect, providing publicly-financed medical and dental care.

In 1954, Elvis Presley's first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee; the song he recorded was "That's All Right."

In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.

In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Wimbledon singles title as he defeated Jimmy Connors, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Music-Huey Lewis

FILE - This Oct. 2, 2019 file photo shows musician Huey Lewis posing for a portrait in New York. The 69-year-old frontman for Huey Lewis & The News has a new album "Weather" out on Feb. 14. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 72.

Rock star HUEY LEWIS is 70.

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich "Goose" Gossage is 69.

Actress Edie Falco is 57.

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 52.

Rapper RZA is 51. 

Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 40.

Actor Ryan Hansen is 39.

Actor Jason Dolley is 29.

California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 26.

