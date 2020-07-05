THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"He who learns but does not think, is lost! He who thinks but does not learn is in great danger" — Confucius
TODAY IS ...
Today is Sunday, July 5, the 187th day of 2020. There are 179 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 5, 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League. In the game against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park, Doby, pinch-hitting for Bryan Stephens, struck out in his first at-bat during the seventh inning; Chicago won 6-5.
TEN YEARS AGO
Israel eased its blockade of Hamas-ruled Gaza to allow virtually all consumer goods; the move was welcomed by the White House, but Gaza business leaders and rights activists said the measures were far short of what Gaza needed.
ON THIS DATE
In 1946, the bikini, created by Louis Reard, was modeled by Micheline Bernardini during a poolside fashion show in Paris.
In 1948, Britain's National Health Service Act went into effect, providing publicly-financed medical and dental care.
In 1954, Elvis Presley's first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee; the song he recorded was "That's All Right."
In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.
In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Wimbledon singles title as he defeated Jimmy Connors, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 72.
Rock star HUEY LEWIS is 70.
Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich "Goose" Gossage is 69.
Actress Edie Falco is 57.
Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 52.
Rapper RZA is 51.
Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 40.
Actor Ryan Hansen is 39.
Actor Jason Dolley is 29.
California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.