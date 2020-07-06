THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future." —John F. Kennedy
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, July 6, the 188th day of 2020. There are 178 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 6, 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a "secret annex" in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.
TEN YEARS AGO
Queen Elizabeth II addressed the United Nations for the first time since 1957 during her first New York visit in over 30 years; she then laid a wreath at ground zero.
ON THIS DATE
In 1885, French scientist Louis Pasteur tested an anti-rabies vaccine on 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by an infected dog; the boy did not develop rabies.
In 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Connecticut.
In 1957, Althea Gibson became the first Black tennis player to win a Wimbledon singles title as she defeated fellow American Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2.
In 1988, 167 North Sea oil workers were killed when explosions and fires destroyed a drilling platform. Medical waste and other debris began washing up on New York City-area seashores, forcing the closing of several popular beaches.
In 1997, the rover Sojourner rolled down a ramp from the Mars Pathfinder lander onto the Martian landscape to begin inspecting the soil and rocks of the red planet.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAY
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 85.
Actor Ned Beatty is 83.
Actor Burt Ward is 75.
Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 74.
Actor Brian Posehn is 54.
Rapper 50 Cent is 45.
Actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry are 42.
Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 41.
Actress Eva (EH'-vuh) Green is 40.
NBA star ZION WILLIAMSON is 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.