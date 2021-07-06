TODAY IS

Today is Tuesday, July 6, the 187th day of 2021. There are 178 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

FILE – In this July 6, 1944 file photo people flee a fire in the big top of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus in Hartford. Conn. Authorities are exhuming the bodies of two victims of the 1944 circus fire in hopes of identifying a Vermont woman who has been missing since then. The exhumations began Monday morning, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Northwood Cemetery in Windsor, Conn. Officials will analyze DNA samples to determine whether one of the buried women is Grace Fifield of Newport, Vt. (AP Photo/File)

On July 6, 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Connecticut.

Jury selection began in the perjury trial of former baseball pitcher Roger Clemens, who was accused of lying under oath to Congress when he denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs during his career (the proceedings ended abruptly in a mistrial; Clemens was later acquitted in a retrial).

In 1777, during the American Revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.

In 1854, the first official meeting of the Republican Party took place in Jackson, Michigan.

In 1885, French scientist Louis Pasteur tested an anti-rabies vaccine on 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by an infected dog; the boy did not develop rabies.

In 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a "secret annex" in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.

In 1988, 167 North Sea oil workers were killed when explosions and fires destroyed a drilling platform.

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photographers at the premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level,” in Los Angeles. Hart is bringing more of his funny back to SiriusXM. The satellite radio company announced, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, a new multi-platform deal with Hart and his comedy network Laugh Out Loud. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 86.

Actor Burt Ward is 76.

Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 75.

Actor Geoffrey Rush is 70.

Actor Brian Posehn is 55.

Actor Brian Van Holt is 52.

Rapper 50 Cent is 46.

Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 43.

Comedian-actor KEVIN HART is 42.

NBA star Zion Williamson is 21.

