TODAY IS
Today is Tuesday, July 6, the 187th day of 2021. There are 178 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 6, 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Connecticut.
TEN YEARS AGO
Jury selection began in the perjury trial of former baseball pitcher Roger Clemens, who was accused of lying under oath to Congress when he denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs during his career (the proceedings ended abruptly in a mistrial; Clemens was later acquitted in a retrial).
ON THIS DATE
In 1777, during the American Revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.
In 1854, the first official meeting of the Republican Party took place in Jackson, Michigan.
In 1885, French scientist Louis Pasteur tested an anti-rabies vaccine on 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by an infected dog; the boy did not develop rabies.
In 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a "secret annex" in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.
In 1988, 167 North Sea oil workers were killed when explosions and fires destroyed a drilling platform.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 86.
Actor Burt Ward is 76.
Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 75.
Actor Geoffrey Rush is 70.
Actor Brian Posehn is 55.
Actor Brian Van Holt is 52.
Rapper 50 Cent is 46.
Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 43.
Comedian-actor KEVIN HART is 42.
NBA star Zion Williamson is 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.