THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Our knowledge is a little island in a great ocean of nonknowledge.” — Isaac Bashevis Singer
TODAY IS
Today is Wednesday, July 7, the 188th day of 2021. There are 177 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 7, 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
TEN YEARS AGO
Rupert Murdoch’s media empire unexpectedly jettisoned News of the World, Britain’s best-selling Sunday newspaper, after a public backlash over claims it had used phone hacking and other illegal tactics to expose the rich and famous, royals and ordinary citizens.
ON THIS DATE
In 1846, U.S. annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.
In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii.
In 1946, Jimmy Carter, 21, married Rosalynn (ROH’-zuh-lihn) Smith, 18, in Plains, Georgia.
In 1948, six female U.S. Navy reservists became the first women to be sworn in to the regular Navy.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 94.
Rock star Ringo Starr is 81.
Actor Shelley Duvall is 72.
Actor-comedian JIM GAFFIGAN is 55.
Actor Jorja Fox is 53.
Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 41.
Rapper Cassidy is 39.
Pop singer Ally Hernandez (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 28.
Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 27.
Country singer Maddie Marlow (Maddie and Tae) is 26.
