THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit." — Harry S Truman
TODAY IS
Today is Tuesday, July 7, the 189th day of 2020. There are 177 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 7, 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
TEN YEARS AGO
In Philadelphia, a disabled sightseeing "duck boat" adrift in the Delaware River was struck by a barge and capsized; two Hungarian tourists died.
ON THIS DATE
In 1846, U.S. annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.
In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii.
In 1941, U.S. forces took up positions in Iceland, Trinidad and British Guiana to forestall any Nazi invasion, even though the United States had not yet entered the Second World War.
In 1948, six female U.S. Navy reservists became the first women to be sworn in to the regular Navy.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 93.
Rock star Ringo Starr is 80.
Actor Joe Spano is 74.
Actress Shelley Duvall is 71.
Actor Billy Campbell is 61.
Actor-comedian JIM GAFFIGAN is 54.
Actress Jorja Fox is 52.
Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 40.
Rapper Cassidy is 38.
Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26.
