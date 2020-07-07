THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit." — Harry S Truman

TODAY IS

Today is Tuesday, July 7, the 189th day of 2020. There are 177 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Death Collectibles

This Oct. 29, 2013 photo, shows a copy of a photograph taken at the hanging of the co-conspirators in the Abraham Lincoln assassination in Washington, DC. The image is part of the Charles Deering McCormick Library of Special Collections display of artifacts from the “Death Collection.” The collections is an archive of death-related oddities once owned by horror novelist and screenwriter Michael McEachern McDowell that was purchased by Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

On July 7, 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.

TEN YEARS AGO

In Philadelphia, a disabled sightseeing "duck boat" adrift in the Delaware River was struck by a barge and capsized; two Hungarian tourists died.

ON THIS DATE

In 1846, U.S. annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.

In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii.

In 1941, U.S. forces took up positions in Iceland, Trinidad and British Guiana to forestall any Nazi invasion, even though the United States had not yet entered the Second World War.

In 1948, six female U.S. Navy reservists became the first women to be sworn in to the regular Navy.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Tesla" Premiere

Jim Gaffigan attends the premiere of “Tesla” at the Library Center Theatre during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 93.

Rock star Ringo Starr is 80.

Actor Joe Spano is 74.

Actress Shelley Duvall is 71.

Actor Billy Campbell is 61.

Actor-comedian JIM GAFFIGAN is 54.

Actress Jorja Fox is 52.

Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 40.

Rapper Cassidy is 38.

Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26.

