THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We aim above the mark to hit the mark.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
TODAY IS
Today is Thursday, July 8, the 189th day of 2021. There are 176 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 8, 1947, a New Mexico newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, quoted officials at Roswell Army Air Field as saying they had recovered a “flying saucer” that crashed onto a ranch; officials then said it was actually a weather balloon. (To this day, there are those who believe what fell to Earth was an alien spaceship carrying extra-terrestrial beings.)
TEN YEARS AGO
Ohio State vacated its wins from the 2010 football season as it responded to the NCAA’s investigation of a memorabilia-for-cash scandal.
ON THIS DATE
In 1776, Col. John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, outside the State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia.
In 1889, The Wall Street Journal was first published.
In 1911, cowgirl “Two-Gun Nan” Aspinwall became the first woman to make a solo trip by horse across the United States, arriving in New York 10 months after departing San Francisco.
In 2010, violent protests erupted in Oakland, California, after a Los Angeles jury convicted a white former transit officer, Johannes Mehserle, of involuntary manslaughter (instead of murder) in the videotaped fatal shooting of a Black man, Oscar Grant.
In 2019, billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was charged with sexually abusing dozens of underage girls; the newly unsealed federal indictment came more than a decade after he secretly cut a deal with federal prosecutors to dispose of nearly identical allegations. (Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell a month later; the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 77.
Children’s performer Raffi is 73.
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 72.
Actor Anjelica Huston is 70.
Actor Kevin Bacon is 63.
Actor Michael B. Silver is 54.
Actor Billy Crudup is 53.
Singer Beck is 51.
Actor MILO VENTIMIGLIA is 44.
Actor Jaden Smith is 23.
