THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“We aim above the mark to hit the mark.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY IS

Today is Thursday, July 8, the 189th day of 2021. There are 176 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

UFO ALIENS

FILE--This photo is from the Air Force’s “The Roswell Report,” released Tuesday, June 24, 1997, which discusses the UFO incident in Roswell, N.M. in 1947. On balloon flights, test dummies were used and placed in insulation bags to protect temperature sensitive equipment. These bags may have been described by at least one witness as “body bags” used to recover alien victims from the crash of a flying saucer. The 231-page report, released on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Roswell, N.M., UFO incident, is meant to close to book on longstanding rumors that the Air Force recovered a flying saucer and extraterrestrial bodies near Roswell. (AP Photo/Air Force, File)

On July 8, 1947, a New Mexico newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, quoted officials at Roswell Army Air Field as saying they had recovered a “flying saucer” that crashed onto a ranch; officials then said it was actually a weather balloon. (To this day, there are those who believe what fell to Earth was an alien spaceship carrying extra-terrestrial beings.)

TEN YEARS AGO

Ohio State vacated its wins from the 2010 football season as it responded to the NCAA’s investigation of a memorabilia-for-cash scandal.

ON THIS DATE

In 1776, Col. John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, outside the State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia.

In 1889, The Wall Street Journal was first published.

In 1911, cowgirl “Two-Gun Nan” Aspinwall became the first woman to make a solo trip by horse across the United States, arriving in New York 10 months after departing San Francisco.

In 2010, violent protests erupted in Oakland, California, after a Los Angeles jury convicted a white former transit officer, Johannes Mehserle, of involuntary manslaughter (instead of murder) in the videotaped fatal shooting of a Black man, Oscar Grant.

In 2019, billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was charged with sexually abusing dozens of underage girls; the newly unsealed federal indictment came more than a decade after he secretly cut a deal with federal prosecutors to dispose of nearly identical allegations. (Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell a month later; the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Indy 500-Honorary Starter

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020 file photo, Milo Ventimiglia arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Ventimiglia will serve as honorary starter for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag and sending the field of 33 NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers on their epic quest for racing glory. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 77.

Children’s performer Raffi is 73.

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 72.

Actor Anjelica Huston is 70.

Actor Kevin Bacon is 63.

Actor Michael B. Silver is 54.

Actor Billy Crudup is 53.

Singer Beck is 51.

Actor MILO VENTIMIGLIA is 44.

Actor Jaden Smith is 23.

Tags

Trending Video