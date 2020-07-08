THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“When you are content to be simply yourself and don’t compare or compete, everybody will respect you” — Lao Tzu
TODAY IS
Today is Wednesday, July 8, the 190th day of 2020. There are 176 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 8, 2000, Venus Williams beat Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first Grand Slam title, becoming the first Black female champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58.
TEN YEARS AGO
The largest spy swap between the U.S. and Russia since the Cold War unfolded as 10 people accused of spying in suburban America pleaded guilty to conspiracy and were ordered deported to Russia in exchange for the release of four prisoners accused of spying for the West.
ON THIS DATE
In 1776, Col. John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, outside the State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia.
In 1889, The Wall Street Journal was first published.
In 1947, a New Mexico newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, quoted officials at Roswell Army Air Field as saying they had recovered a “flying saucer” that crashed onto a ranch; officials then said it was actually a weather balloon. (To this day, there are those who believe what fell to Earth was an alien spaceship carrying extra-terrestrial beings.) Demolition work began in New York City to make way for the new permanent headquarters of the United Nations.
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman named Gen. Douglas MacArthur commander-in-chief of United Nations forces in Korea. (Truman ended up sacking MacArthur for insubordination nine months later.)
In 1972, the Nixon administration announced a deal to sell $750 million in grain to the Soviet Union. (However, the Soviets were also engaged in secretly buying subsidized American grain, resulting in what critics dubbed “The Great Grain Robbery.”)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 76.
Children’s performer Raffi is 72.
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 71.
Actress Anjelica Huston is 69.
Actor Kevin Bacon is 62.
Rock singer Joan Osborne is 58.
Actor Billy Crudup is 52.
Actor Michael Weatherly is 52.
Actor MILO VENTIMIGLIA is 43.
Actor Jaden Smith is 22.
