THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is not light that we need, but fire; it is not the gentle shower, but thunder. We need the storm, the whirlwind, and the earthquake” — Frederick Douglass
TODAY IS
Today is Thursday, July 9, the 191st day of 2020. There are 175 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
TEN YEARS AGO
The largest U.S.-Russia spy swap since the Cold War took place on a remote stretch of Vienna airport tarmac as planes from New York and Moscow arrived within minutes of each other with 10 Russian sleeper agents and four prisoners accused by Russia of spying for the West.
ON THIS DATE
In 1850, the 12th president of the United States, Zachary Taylor, died after serving only 16 months of his term. (He was succeeded by Millard Fillmore.)
In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tennessee.
In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.
In 1943, during World War II, the Allies launched Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily.
In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Dean Koontz is 75.
Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 73.
TV personality John Tesh is 68.
Actor Jimmy Smits is 65.
Actor TOM HANKS is 64.
Actress-rock singer Courtney Love is 56.
Musician/producer Jack White is 45.
Actor-director Fred Savage is 44.
Actress Linda Park is 42.
Actress Georgie Henley is 25.
