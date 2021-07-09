THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Life ought to be a struggle of desire toward adventures whose nobility will fertilize the soul.” — Rebecca West
TODAY IS
Today is Friday, July 9, the 190th day of 2021. There are 175 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 9, 1982, Pan Am Flight 759, a Boeing 727, crashed in Kenner, Louisiana, shortly after takeoff from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 145 people aboard and eight people on the ground.
TEN YEARS AGO
South Sudan became the world’s newest nation, officially breaking away from Sudan after two civil wars over five decades that had cost millions of lives.
ON THIS DATE
In 1540, England’s King Henry VIII had his 6-month-old marriage to his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves, annulled.
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.
In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.
In 2004, a Senate Intelligence Committee report concluded the CIA had provided unfounded assessments of the threat posed by Iraq that the Bush administration had relied on to justify going to war.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Dean Koontz is 76.
Actor Chris Cooper is 70.
Actor JIMMY SMITS is 66.
Actor Tom Hanks is 65.
Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 57.
Musician/producer Jack White is 46.
Actor-director Fred Savage is 45.
Actor Linda Park is 43.
R&B singer Kiely Williams (3lw) is 35.
Actor Mitchel Musso is 30.
