"Beware of monotony; it's the mother of all the deadly sins." — Edith Wharton, American author (1862-1937)
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 28, the 209th day of 2019. There are 156 days left in the year.
On July 28, 1984, the Los Angeles Summer Olympics opened.
10 YEARS AGO
The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge SONIA SOTOMAYOR to be the U.S. Supreme Court's first Hispanic justice, over nearly solid Republican opposition.
In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.
In 1945, the U.S. Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89-2.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he was increasing the number of American troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000 "almost immediately."
In 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.
Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 76.
"Garfield" creator Jim Davis is 74.
Singer Jonathan Edwards is 73.
Actress Sally Struthers is 72.
Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 62.
Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 58.
Actress Lori Loughlin is 55.
Former hockey player turned general manager Garth Snow is 50.
Actress ELIZABETH BERKLEY is 47.
Rapper Soulja Boy is 29.
