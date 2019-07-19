THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"An optimist will tell you the glass is half-full; the pessimist, half-empty; and the engineer will tell you the glass is twice the size it needs to be." — Author unknown
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 19, the 200th day of 2019. There are 165 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 19, 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, NEIL ARMSTRONG, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon.
10 YEARS AGO
A Russian-owned civilian helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff from southern Afghanistan's largest NATO base, killing 16 civilians.
ON THIS DATE
In 1944, the Democratic national convention convened in Chicago with the nomination of President Franklin D. Roosevelt considered a certainty.
In 1961, TWA became the first airline to begin showing regularly scheduled in-flight movies as it presented "By Love Possessed" to first-class passengers on a flight from New York to Los Angeles.
In 1985, Christa McAuliffe of New Hampshire was chosen to be the first schoolteacher to ride aboard the space shuttle. (McAuliffe and six other crew members died when the Challenger exploded shortly after liftoff in January 1986.)
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush joined former presidents Ronald Reagan, Gerald R. Ford and Richard M. Nixon at ceremonies dedicating the Nixon Library and Birthplace (since redesignated the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum) in Yorba Linda, California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Vikki Carr is 79.
Country singer-musician Commander Cody is 75.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 73.
Actress Beverly Archer is 71.
Actor Peter Barton is 63.
Actor Anthony Edwards is 57.
Country musician Jeremy Patterson is 49.
Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 48.
TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 41.
Actor CHRIS SULLIVAN ("This is Us") is 39.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Beaches of Normandy Conquest II, today through Sunday, White River Paint Ball, 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Hand-breaded tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Find more events at heraldbulletin.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.