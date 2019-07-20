THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"We may well go to the moon, but that's not very far. The greatest distance we have to cover still lies within us." — Charles de Gaulle, French statesman (1890-1970)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 20, the 201st day of 2019. There are 164 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 20, 1969, astronauts NEIL ARMSTRONG and EDWIN "BUZZ" ALDRIN became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.
10 YEARS AGO
A roadside bomb killed four American troops in eastern Afghanistan.
ON THIS DATE
In 1944, an attempt by a group of German officials to assassinate Adolf Hitler with a bomb failed as the explosion only wounded the Nazi leader.
In 1968, the first International Special Olympics Summer Games, organized by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, were held at Soldier Field in Chicago.
In 1977, a flash flood hit Johnstown, Pennsylvania, killing more than 80 people and causing $350 million worth of damage.
In 2012, gunman James Holmes opened fire inside a crowded movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, during a midnight showing of "The Dark Knight Rises," killing 12 people and wounding 70 others. (Holmes was later convicted of murder and attempted murder, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 75.
Singer Kim Carnes is 74.
Rock musician Carlos Santana is 72.
Country singer Radney Foster is 60.
Actor Reed Diamond is 52.
Actor Josh Holloway is 50.
Actress SANDRA OH is 48.
Singer Elliott Yamin (American Idol) is 41.
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 39.
Dancer-singer-actress Julianne Hough is 31.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Seventh annual Bike Rodeo sponsored by Community Hospital of Anderson, 10 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• 4th Annual Touch-A-Truck, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Road.
• Anderson Police Department block party, 11 a.m-1:30 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2500 E. Fifth St.
• "The Goonies," 7-9 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. All tickets are general admission.
Cadiz
• Ninth annual Cadiz Community Day, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Harrison Township Community Building, Ind. 38.
Pendleton
• Kiwanis Kar Show in memory of Neal Shull, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
See more Saturday events at heraldbulletin.com.
