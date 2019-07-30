Today in History: July 30

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"An efficient bureaucracy is the greatest threat to liberty." — Sen. Eugene McCarthy (1916-2005)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 30, the 211th day of 2019. There are 154 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 30, 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 out of nearly 1,200 men survived.
10 YEARS AGO
Harvard scholar HENRY LOUIS GATES JR. and Sgt. James Crowley, the Cambridge, Massachusetts, police officer who'd arrested him for disorderly conduct at his home, had beers with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the dispute that unleashed a furor over racial profiling in America.
ON THIS DATE
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill creating a women's auxiliary agency in the Navy known as "Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service" — WAVES for short.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure making "In God We Trust" the national motto, replacing "E Pluribus Unum" (Out of many, one).
In 1975, former Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit; although presumed dead, his remains have never been found.
In 2002, WNBA player Lisa Leslie of the Los Angeles Sparks became the first woman to dunk in a professional game, jamming on a breakaway in the first half of the Sparks' 82-73 loss to the Miami Sol.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Paul Anka is 78.
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 72.
Actor Frank Stallone is 69.
Actor Ken Olin is 65.
Actress Delta Burke is 63.
Country singer Neal McCoy is 61.
Actor Laurence Fishburne is 58.
Actress Lisa Kudrow is 56.
Actress VIVICA A. FOX is 55.
Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 42.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• The Excel Center Resource Booth, noon-1 p.m., 630 Nichol Ave.
• Annual Grant Awards by the Anderson Rotary, noon-1 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Meet the Teacher Night for grades kindergarten and first, 5-7 p.m., Eastside Elementary School, 844 N. Scatterfield Road.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.