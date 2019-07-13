THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Back of every mistaken venture and defeat is the laughter of wisdom, if you listen." — Carl Sandburg, American writer (1878-1967)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 13, the 194th day of 2019. There are 171 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 13, 1985, "Live Aid," an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa's starving people.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama, back from his overseas trip, stepped forcefully back into the health care debate as he presented his nominee for surgeon general, Dr. Regina Benjamin.
ON THIS DATE
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
In 1977, a blackout hit New York City in the mid-evening as lightning strikes on electrical equipment caused power to fail; widespread looting broke out. (The electricity was restored about 25 hours later.)
In 1978, Lee Iacocca was fired as president of Ford Motor Co. by chairman Henry Ford II.
In 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert ("Jeopardy!") is 95.
Actor Patrick Stewart is 79.
Actor HARRISON FORD is 77.
Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 73.
Actress Didi Conn is 68.
Singer Louise Mandrell is 65.
Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 62.
Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 57.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 37.
Actress Hayley Erin ("General Hospital") is 25.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser and bake sale, 7-11 p.m., Harter House, 600 Main St. Proceeds to the Harter House and Vermillion Place.
• Super Saturday Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St.
• WIPB's Be My Neighbor Day, 1-4 p.m., Dickmann Town Center. Post for photos with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat.
• Harmony Explosion 2019: Saturday Showcase, 7-9 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University, 1100 E. Fifth St.
• "H.M.S. Pinafore," 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University. The Harmony Players performance to benefit AU’s School of Music,Theatre and Dance.
Lapel
• Lapel Village Fair, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
Find more Saturday activities at heraldbulletin.com.
