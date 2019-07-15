THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"A sure way to lose happiness, I found, is to want it at the expense of everything else." — Bette Davis, American actress (1908-1989)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 15, the 196th day of 2019. There are 169 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 15, 1997, fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide.
10 YEARS AGO
A Russian-made Iranian jetliner carrying 168 people crashed after taking off from Tehran, killing everyone aboard.
ON THIS DATE
In 1799, French soldiers in Egypt discovered the Rosetta Stone, which proved instrumental in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.
In 1910, the term "Alzheimer's disease" was used to describe a progressive form of presenile dementia in the book "Clinical Psychiatry" by German psychiatrist Emil Kraepelin, who credited the work of his colleague, Alois Alzheimer, in identifying the condition.
In 1976, a 36-hour kidnap ordeal began for 26 schoolchildren and their bus driver as they were abducted near Chowchilla, California, by three gunmen and imprisoned in an underground cell. (The captives escaped unharmed; the kidnappers were caught.)
In 2010, after 85 days, BP stopped the flow of oil from a blown-out well in the Gulf of Mexico using a 75-ton cap lowered onto the wellhead earlier in the week.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Patrick Wayne is 80.
Singer Linda Ronstadt is 73.
Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 71.
Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 69.
Actor Willie Aames ("Eight is Enough") is 59.
Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 56.
Rock musician Jason Bonham is 53.
Actor SCOTT FOLEY is 47.
Actor Brian Austin Green is 46.
Actor Taylor Kinney ("Chicago Fire") is 38.
GO MAD
Activities and events scheduled for today:
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Messy Mess (Toddlers & Preschoolers, 11-11:45 a.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• "Apollo 11 Moon Landing Celebration," 4-5 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Pizza, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Karaoke every Monday, 7-11 p.m., Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
