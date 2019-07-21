THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"There is no bigotry like that of 'free thought' run to seed." — Horace Greeley, American journalist (1811-1872)
Today is SUNDAY, JULY 21, the 202nd day of 2019. There are 163 days left in the year.
On July 21, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts NEIL ARMSTRONG and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin blasted off from the moon aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module for docking with the command module.
The Senate voted to terminate further production of the Air Force's topline F-22 fighter jets.
In 1944, American forces landed on Guam during World War II, capturing it from the Japanese some three weeks later.
In 1980, draft registration began in the United States for 19- and 20-year-old men.
In 1999, Navy divers found and recovered the bodies of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, in the wreckage of Kennedy's plane in the Atlantic Ocean off Martha's Vineyard.
In 2000, Special Counsel John C. Danforth concluded "with 100 percent certainty" that the federal government was innocent of wrongdoing in the siege that killed 80 members of the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, in 1993.
In 2011, the 30-year-old space shuttle program ended as Atlantis landed at Cape Canaveral, Florida, after the 135th shuttle flight.
Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 71.
Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 71.
Country singer Paul Brandt is 47.
Actress Ali Landry is 46.
Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 45.
Actor JOSH HARTNETT is 41.
Reggae singer Damian Marley is 41.
MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 39.
Singer Blake Lewis ("American Idol") is 38.
Actor Rory Culkin is 30.
• Anderson Police Department block party, 1-3:30 p.m., Anderson First Nazarene Church, 23rd and Jackson streets.
• "Drawn to Life" exhibit closes, galleries open 2-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 3:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• 10th annual free Speedway Gospel Fest, 4:30 p.m., Anderson Speedway Pavilion, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Madison County 4-H Fair Parade, 2 p.m., downtown; Queen contest, 7:30 p.m., Beulah Park.
• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
