"Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together." — Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890)
Today is MONDAY, JULY 29, the 210th day of 2019. There are 155 days left in the year.
On July 29, 1981, Britain's PRINCE CHARLES married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. (The couple divorced in 1996.)
Microsoft and Yahoo announced a 10-year Internet search partnership under which Bing would replace Yahoo Search, as the companies agreed to take on the overwhelming dominance of Google in the online advertising market.
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
In 1967, Gulf of Tonkin resulted in a fire and explosions that killed 134 servicemen.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford became the first U.S. president to visit the site of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland.
In 2004, Sen. John Kerry accepted the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's convention in Boston with a military salute and the declaration: "I'm John Kerry and I'm reporting for duty."
Actor Robert Fuller is 86.
Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 83.
Actress Roz Kelly is 77.
Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 73.
Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 70.
Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 66.
Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 66.
Country singer Martina McBride is 53.
Country singer-songwriter James Otto is 46.
Actor JOSH RADNOR is 45.
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• End of Summer GuardX (cookout, paintball, inflatable courses, corn hole, military vehicles and more), 4 p.m., Anderson National Guard Armory, 125 S. Scatterfield Road. For ages 16 and over.
• Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., every Monday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
• Back to School Rally (free supplies for Alexandria students), 5-7 p.m., Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
