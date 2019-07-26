THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Most human beings have an almost infinite capacity for taking things for granted." — Aldous Huxley, English author (born this date in 1894, died in 1963)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 26, 207th day of 2019. There are 158 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 26, 2016, HILLARY CLINTON became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
10 YEARS AGO
SARAH PALIN stepped down as governor of Alaska to write a book and build a right-of-center coalition, but left her long-term political plans unclear.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
In 1953, Fidel Castro began his revolt against Fulgencio Batista with an unsuccessful attack on an army barracks in eastern Cuba. (Castro ousted Batista in 1959.)
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In 2006, in a dramatic turnaround from her first murder trial, Andrea Yates was found not guilty by reason of insanity by a Houston jury in the bathtub drownings of her five children; she was committed to a state mental hospital. (Yates had initially been found guilty of murder, but had her conviction overturned.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress-singer Darlene Love is 78.
Rock star Mick Jagger is 76.
Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 70.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 63.
Actor Kevin Spacey is 60.
Actress SANDRA BULLOCK is 55.
TV host Chris Harrison is 48.
Actress Kate Beckinsale is 46.
Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 42.
Actress Monica Raymund is 33.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Mid-Summer Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., Gruenewald Historic House.
• Tartan Tournament of Bands, 6:30-11 p.m., Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
• Epworth Forest Choir School's 65th annual sacred music celebration, no charge, 7 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
• Lemon Wheel Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Stella Luna (rock and roll), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park. $5 parking.
