THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"People who jump to conclusions rarely alight on them." — Philip Guedalla, British writer (1889-1944)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, the 205th day of 2019. There are 160 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 24, 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.
10 YEARS AGO
Trying to tamp down a national uproar over race, President BARACK OBAMA acknowledged using unfortunate words in declaring that Cambridge, Massachusetts, police had "acted stupidly" in arresting black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., adding he'd invited the Harvard professor and Sgt. James Crowley, the arresting officer, for "a beer here in the White House."
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, Martin Van Buren, the eighth president of the United States, and the first to have been born a U.S. citizen, died at age 79 in Kinderhook, New York, the town where he was born in 1782.
In 1915, the SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River; an estimated 844 people died in the disaster.
In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.
In 2005, Lance Armstrong won his seventh consecutive Tour de France. (Those wins were stripped away after Armstrong's 2013 confession to using steroids and other banned performance-enhancing drugs and methods.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 83.
Comedian Gallagher is 73.
Actress LYNDA CARTER is 68.
Country singer Pam Tillis is 62.
Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 56.
Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 55.
Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 51.
Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 50.
Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 40.
TV personality Bindi Irwin is 21.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Free family film festival (children 12 and under), "The Grinch," 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theatre.
• Registration Day, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Anderson Preparatory Academy, 2200 W. 22nd St.
• Meet the Teacher Night (5th grade), 6-8 p.m., Anderson Intermediate School, 2300 Lindberg Road. Students need to register prior to tonight. Information: 765-641-2000, ext. 1578
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Country Kickers Line Dance Troupe, 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park. $5 parking.
